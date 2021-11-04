Fate of Louisville slave market remains in limbo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slave market’s sat in Jefferson County for more than 250 years. Now the plans to move it are on pause. So what could be causing the hold up?

The fate of the Louisville slave market is still up in the air. City council voted last year to move it but it’s still downtown. Some people say they don’t want it moved — they want it demolished. But either way, it’s going to come with a price tag.

James Ivery, a local activist, says it’s time for these beams to come down and tower somewhere far, far away from Louisville.

“The committee voted to move it. Which is good, they did the right thing. But to move it from here, down the street at Henderson Chevrolet, is a slap in the face in the black community,” said Ivery.

Council has considered moving the market to a nearby cemetery or museum but they could cost a pretty penny. Estimates by the city administrator show a price of $380,000 to move it to the cemetery. The museum option $1.5 million. It’s money the city currently doesn’t have and the city administrator tells us to pay for it, they’d likely have to raise property taxes. Possibly even doubling them.

“To have black people and other people of color to pay to move this thing, it’s putting a knee on our necks,” he said.

Cost could very well be why the market still stands, but Ivery is calling for a boycott on Louisville businesses until the market is demolished or moved out of town.

“The only way that my group and others will lift this selective buying campaign, is when the last spec, the last rock, the last grain has been moved out of Jefferson County, Georgia, period,” he said.

A city left weighing out the costs while an activist asks residents to put their money where their mouth is.

We did reach out to Louisville’s city council members. We got councilman Dixon on the phone who said he did not want to comment.

