Elections director resigning in Georgia’s Fulton County

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the elections director in Georgia’s most populous county will step down at the end of the year.

The county has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts announced Wednesday that Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31.

The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems.

The county is a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta.

It has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans, who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.

Also in the news ...

ATLANTA MAYOR: With a commanding lead in the first round of voting, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is well positioned in the race to be mayor of Georgia’s capital city. But it still wasn’t clear who she’ll face in a runoff. While Moore won about 40% of the vote Tuesday in the nonpartisan race, she didn’t crack the 50% threshold needed to avoid a Nov. 30 runoff.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.