Advertisement

Elections director resigning in Georgia’s Fulton County

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the elections director in Georgia’s most populous county will step down at the end of the year.

The county has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections.

MORE | GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts announced Wednesday that Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31.

The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems.

The county is a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta.

It has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans, who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.

Also in the news ...

ATLANTA MAYOR: With a commanding lead in the first round of voting, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore is well positioned in the race to be mayor of Georgia’s capital city. But it still wasn’t clear who she’ll face in a runoff. While Moore won about 40% of the vote Tuesday in the nonpartisan race, she didn’t crack the 50% threshold needed to avoid a Nov. 30 runoff.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta target
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth when crash killed 2 near Thomson
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year

Latest News

Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.
Police monitor Jenkins County schools after alleged “email threat”
Over 85 dogs were seized from homes in South Carolina.
Two arrested, over 85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in two S.C. homes
Augusta crime
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 4