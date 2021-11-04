Advertisement

Education roundup: USC Aiken to release freshman admission decisions

Educators participate in the SRS workshop at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, the University of South Carolina Aiken will electronically release the first round of freshman admission decisions for the fall 2022 semester.

This is the earliest release date of decisions in more than a decade.

“We believe that letting high school students know their admission status to USCA is important in helping them start the commitment process,” said Andrew Hendrix, director of admissions.

Administrators “are excited to get this news out early and start working with students and their families to get enrolled,” Hendrix said.

MORE | Parents urged to make vaccine decision based on facts

The school is experiencing a large increase in freshman applications for fall 2022, likely due to the addition of new programs of study as well as increased flexibility in living and learning options.

Daniel Robb, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, noted that U.S. News and World Report continues to rank the school as one of the top public universities in the South.

“Many students and parents are rightfully attracted by that ranking,” Robb said. “Being a top-ranked university and offering such an amazing education at such an affordable price is something we focus on every year.”

Students can check their application status, apply or submit any missing documents online at usca.edu/apply.

Also in the news ...

MARS MISSION: The DuPont Planetarium on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus will be debuting “Mars: One Thousand One,” a film envisioning the first manned mission to the red planet. The show, produced by Evans & Sutherland, a Cosm Co., and Mirage3D, will play at the DuPont Planetarium on Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 at 7 p.m. and is appropriate for all ages. Additional showings will be available in January and February. For information on tickets, showtimes and reservations, visit usca.edu/planetarium or contact the planetarium at 803-641-3313.

VOORHEES HOMECOMING: “Celebrating Our Next Level of Excellence” is the theme of Homecoming 2021 at Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C. In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, only Voorhees students with appropriate ID will be allowed to participate in on-campus in-person activities. However, friends and supporters can participate virtually. Homecoming week is Nov. 7-14. A full schedule of virtual events, beginning Nov. 8, is available at https://www.voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming.

MILITARY SPECIALIST: Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods is establishing a new military student and family specialist position within the Georgia Department of Education. The specialist will support military families as they transition in and out of Georgia schools, assist schools and districts that serve military students, and work to ensure the statewide education system addresses the needs of military students and families. Rachale LaVoie, an experienced community outreach professional, has been hired to fill the position.

MASTERING MATH: Ten Richmond County Schools will receive additional math resources and specialized teacher training courtesy of a grant from MIND Research Institute. The three-year grant provides students with ST Math. The schools are Deer Chase Elementary, Hornsby Elementary, Sue Reynolds Elementary, Belair K-8, C.T. Walker Magnet, Richmond Hill K-8, Glenn Hills Middle, Hornsby Middle, Pine Hill Middle and Spirit Creek Middle.

