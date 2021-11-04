Education roundup: College to launch baking, pastry arts program

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new diploma in baking and pastry arts is scheduled to launch in January of 2022 at Helms College, following the opening of Edgar’s Bakehouse, a scratch bakery concept that joined the Edgar’s Hospitality family July of this year.

Helms College provides a real-world education that opens the doors to real jobs that pay real money.

The 44-week program will offer hands-on experiential learning in partnership with venues including Edgar’s Grille, Edgars Bakehouse, Snelling Conference Center, Pinnacle Club and Edgar’s Above Broad.

Michael Romano, the executive pastry chef at Edgar’s Bakehouse, is a two-time Food Network champion and previously worked as the head pastry chef at The Pierre, a Forbes five-star hotel in New York City.

“I’m extremely excited to be here and help to show people what the wide world of pastry and desserts can be,” Romano said. “I’m passionate about what the Edgar’s family is doing, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Helms College program will offer students the opportunity to earn up to five certifications from the National Restaurant Association while enrolled in school and prepares students to test for the certified fundamentals pastry cook certification from the American Culinary Federation after graduation.

Helms College is a private, independent postsecondary career school licensed by the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission. Named in honor of the Rev. Edgar Helms, the founder of Goodwill Industries, Helms College creates opportunities for students to discover their strengths and build upon their knowledge, skills and attitudes through extensive integrative and experiential learning.

For more information on this program, call 844-GO-HELMS or visit www.Helms.edu.

Also in the news ...

MARS MISSION: The DuPont Planetarium on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus will be debuting “Mars: One Thousand One,” a film envisioning the first manned mission to the red planet. The show, produced by Evans & Sutherland, a Cosm Co., and Mirage3D, will play at the DuPont Planetarium on Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 at 7 p.m. and is appropriate for all ages. Additional showings will be available in January and February. For information on tickets, showtimes and reservations, visit usca.edu/planetarium or contact the planetarium at 803-641-3313.

JESSYE NORMAN GRANT: The Jessye Norman School of the Arts in Augusta has been awarded a Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time grant as part of Georgia’s American Rescue Plan funding. Administered by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network, this grant is one of 104 awards granted across Georgia, totaling over $27 million in aid for Georgia Out-of-School Programs, with an estimated 160,000 youths served in total.

VOORHEES HOMECOMING: “Celebrating Our Next Level of Excellence” is the theme of Homecoming 2021 at Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C. In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, only Voorhees students with appropriate ID will be allowed to participate in on-campus in-person activities. However, friends and supporters can participate virtually. Homecoming week is Nov. 7-14. A full schedule of virtual events, beginning Nov. 8, is available at https://www.voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming.

MILITARY SPECIALIST: Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods is establishing a new military student and family specialist position within the Georgia Department of Education. The specialist will support military families as they transition in and out of Georgia schools, assist schools and districts that serve military students, and work to ensure the statewide education system addresses the needs of military students and families. Rachale LaVoie, an experienced community outreach professional, has been hired to fill the position.

MASTERING MATH: Ten Richmond County Schools will receive additional math resources and specialized teacher training courtesy of a grant from MIND Research Institute. The three-year grant provides students with ST Math. The schools are Deer Chase Elementary, Hornsby Elementary, Sue Reynolds Elementary, Belair K-8, C.T. Walker Magnet, Richmond Hill K-8, Glenn Hills Middle, Hornsby Middle, Pine Hill Middle and Spirit Creek Middle.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.