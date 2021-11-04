Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. An isolated sprinkle is possible through sunset, but most of the area looks dry. Temperatures will be chilly tonight and drop to the low 40s around Augusta and potentially upper 30s for northern CSRA counties. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Saluda County late tonight through 9 am Friday. Steady northeast winds overnight will create wind chills in the mid to low 30s early Friday morning.

Feel like temperatures will be down in the mid to low 30s early Friday morning. (WRDW)

Friday morning will be chilly with feel like temperatures in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day Friday with cool highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Temperatures will be getting cool again late Friday into early Saturday down near 40. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

An area of low pressure will develop off the southeast coast Friday night into Saturday that could bring showers into the southeastern counties of the CSRA Saturday. Showers will be possible for mainly counties south of I-20. Most of the rain should be moving out of the CSRA by midday Saturday. Temperatures will stay cool all day Saturday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 10-15 mph.

There is the potential for frost this weekend, especially Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s for counties north of I-20. Lows will stay near 40 around Augusta and south of I-20. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and drier with cooler than average highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures look warmer next week with highs back in the mid 70s Monday through Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.