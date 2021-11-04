Advertisement

Augusta fire fighters alert neighborhood of recent arson case

Fire crews alert Augusta neighborhood of a recent arson case that damaged three homes.
Fire crews alert Augusta neighborhood of a recent arson case that damaged three homes.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department is seeking the public’s help to solve a recent arson case that damaged three homes.

On Oct. 27, three homes on Ramey Street suffered varying degrees of damage, the Augusta Fire Department reports. All three buildings were vacant and there were no reported injuries but it’s believed someone intentionally started the fires.

On Thursday afternoon, Fire Chief Antonio Burden, fire investigators and fire fighters walked along Ramsey and Luckey Streets to talk to residents about the fires and how to better protect themselves.

Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden joined several other firefighter on Ramsey Street to alert...
Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden joined several other firefighter on Ramsey Street to alert neighbors of a recent arson.

Fliers were posted around the area asking for residents to report any information about the arson case. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for the arson could receive a reward up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

arson
arson

