Augusta budget breakdown: More money, more ways to spend it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The time to talk money is now. Augusta city leaders have just two weeks before they need to approve next year’s budget. New survey results are in showing how you want to see the city spends its money.

Roughly 270 people participated in these surveys. In both the results from the online survey and the survey given at the budget forums show public safety was the top concern.

After a meeting today leaders are eager to approve the city administrator’s proposed budget but a department budget increases and a few holes raised questions.

More money and more ways to spend it.

“My main priority is that we get a balanced budget,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, District 1.

Augusta leaders met in chambers Thursday to continue work on the 2022 budget. Coming in at nearly $1 billion in total funding including a general fund increase to 177.6 million – commissioners have a lot of money to shift through.

Extra funds have allowed for an increase in some city department budgets. Last week leaders asked for more information on why certain departments get the money.

“The pandemic has caused a lot of cost uptick that we need to take care of,” said Commissioner Williams.

The city administrators office and election office are getting a more than $100,000 bumps. But another department getting a bump is the mayor’s.

“Well I don’t have any concerns,” he said.

This year Mayor Davis’ spending launched questions when our I-Team found he spent $70,000 in 18 months. That was shortly followed by two commissioners calling for a forensic audit of all departments.

For the budget the mayor requested a $187,760 increase but the city administrator gave him a $68,810 increased by combining his budget with funds allocated to the non-profit My Brother’s Keeper.

“I don’t think we found anything that was wrong I think the mayor’s office did a pretty good job with the budget and I think we just need to move forward away from that,” said Commissioner Williams.

Coming out of a year of financial related controversies leaders say 2022 needs transparency.

“They need to be informed about what were doing, and how we’re doing it. And where their money is being spent,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Leaders are pretty much on board with the budget. However commissioners Clarke and McKnight say they do want to find funding options for Augusta libraries, the canal, and the Augusta Boxing Club.

