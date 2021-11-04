Aiken residents urged to offer feedback on parks, recreation

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department invites residents to attend a public meeting to share input and feedback on parks and recreation offerings.

The meeting will take Nov. 9 at 5:30 pm. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave.

This public input meeting is the follow-up to a recent online community needs assessment survey conducted by a contracted partner. The survey and meeting are components of the Aiken PRT master plan process to develop parks, programs and facilities and guide the future development and sustainability of park, land, and recreational amenities in the city.

Department Director Jessica Campbell said: “We strive to create community through people, parks and programs. This new master plan presents an opportunity to work with residents to shape the future of our park and recreation services.”

Data, feedback results and recommendations will be presented to Aiken City Council and made available to the public at the conclusion of this process phase.

Also in the news ...

STORY TIME: The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host Thanksgiving story time on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. on the Rye Patch lawn, 100 Berrie Road. Children ages 8 and younger can enjoy Thanksgiving-themed stories read out loud. Every family in attendance will receive a free book to take home. Complimentary snacks will be available. An adult must accompany all children.

SAND RIVER PROJECT: The city of Aiken stormwater relief project for the Sand River will begin installation of retaining walls for the stormwater containers just inside of Hitchcock Woods and at the Laurens Street SW and South Boundary Avenue SW until Nov. 19. This phase will utilize pile driving equipment, placing steel members into the ground, resulting in intense and repetitive noises.

