Advertisement

Aiken residents urged to offer feedback on parks, recreation

Downtown Aiken
Downtown Aiken(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department invites residents to attend a public meeting to share input and feedback on parks and recreation offerings.

The meeting will take Nov. 9 at 5:30 pm. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave.

JOB ALERT | MAU hiring event, career fair for veterans set next week

This public input meeting is the follow-up to a recent online community needs assessment survey conducted by a contracted partner. The survey and meeting are components of the Aiken PRT master plan process to develop parks, programs and facilities and guide the future development and sustainability of park, land, and recreational amenities in the city.

Department Director Jessica Campbell said: “We strive to create community through people, parks and programs. This new master plan presents an opportunity to work with residents to shape the future of our park and recreation services.”

Data, feedback results and recommendations will be presented to Aiken City Council and made available to the public at the conclusion of this process phase.

Also in the news ...

STORY TIME: The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host Thanksgiving story time on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. on the Rye Patch lawn, 100 Berrie Road. Children ages 8 and younger can enjoy Thanksgiving-themed stories read out loud. Every family in attendance will receive a free book to take home. Complimentary snacks will be available. An adult must accompany all children.

SAND RIVER PROJECT: The city of Aiken stormwater relief project for the Sand River will begin installation of retaining walls for the stormwater containers just inside of Hitchcock Woods and at the Laurens Street SW and South Boundary Avenue SW until Nov. 19. This phase will utilize pile driving equipment, placing steel members into the ground, resulting in intense and repetitive noises.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impromptu memorial has popped up outside the Red Crab restaurant, where a man was fatally...
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth when crash killed 2 near Thomson

Latest News

Educators participate in the SRS workshop at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
Education roundup: USC Aiken to release freshman admission decisions
MAU Workforce Solutions
Job alert: MAU hiring event, career fair for veterans set next week
D’aja Brown
Aiken daycare worker charged with assaulting 3-year-old child
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that businesses will not face an increase in the state's...
SC’s unemployment tax rate won’t go up in 2022, McMaster says