Woman assaulted, killed in Martin Road residence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On November 2 at 6:43 pm. Richmond County Deputies responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Martin Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon their arrival, deputies located a female victim who had been assaulted and was deceased on the scene.

The Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene as have Sheriff’s Office Investigators and they are in the early stages of the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

