Advertisement

S. Carolina governor: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

Gov. McMaster
Gov. McMaster
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs.

The governor’s s senior education advisor and the president of the state’s 16 technical colleges spoke to The Associated Press about the plan Tuesday, a day before the announcement. They say if the Legislature pays $124 million of the pandemic relief money it controls, then the program can help up to 15,000 people get training and jobs in areas like health care, manufacturing, IT and construction.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Car accident generic
2 killed in crash on westbound I-20 near Thomson
Donte Bell Sr.
Wanted suspect for murder of 58-year-old woman in Martin Road residence
Richard Russel
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun gunned man’s death
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

16-year-old Georgia high school student shot at bus stop
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Local pediatrician stresses importance of COVID vaccine for children
Pfizer
Local pediatrician stresses importance of COVID vaccine for children
Richmond County voters turn down James Brown Arena project
Richmond County voters turn down James Brown Arena project