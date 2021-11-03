Advertisement

Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Tuesday asking for prayers.

“Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!” she said.

The Gap Band was formed in the late 1960s by brothers Charlie, Robert and Ronnie Wilson, the sons of a Pentecostal minister, the band’s website said.

The band was known for hits in the late 70s and early 80s such as “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding” and “Party Train.”

The Gap Band was named after the Black business hub in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma - Greenwood, Archer and Pine streets, which they shortened to “Gap.”

Further details of Ronnie Wilson’s death were not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Car accident generic
2 killed in crash on westbound I-20 near Thomson
Donte Bell Sr.
Wanted suspect for murder of 58-year-old woman in Martin Road residence
Richard Russell
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun-gunned man’s death
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father admits killing man he believed sold his daughter into sex trafficking, police say
Augusta shootings
3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days
Sprint Foods
Locally based Sprint Foods chain being bought by U.K company
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests