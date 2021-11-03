Richmond County, Grovetown General Municipal Election results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County and Grovetown General Municipal Election results are in. Tuesday voters chose the new mayor of Blythe, Hephzibah Commissioners, and two Grovetown open at large seats.

Richmond County:

Curt St. Germaine won in the election for mayor in Blythe against Phillip Lee Stewart. Hephzibah Commissioners were also elected tonight including Jody Boulineau, Robert J. Buchwitz, and Lewis V. McFalls.

In the race for Blythe’s mayor Phillip Lee Stewart received 143 votes and Curt St. Germaine received 110 votes. There were a total of 554 voters registered, 259 ballots cast, and a voter turnout of 46.75 percent. This accounts for two precincts.

Hephzibah Commissioners were also elected.

Commissioner 1: Jody Boulineau with 332 votes

Commissioner 2: Robert J. Buchwitz with 334 votes

Commissioner 3: Lewis V. McFalls with 335 votes

The following election results are unofficial until such time as the Richmond County Board of Elections certifies them to the Secretary of State. Provisional Ballots will be decided upon within 72 hours of the date of the Election. All Provisional Ballots that are accepted will be added to the current totals.

Grovetown:

The results are in for the City of Grovetown Municipal General Election. Sylvia Martin and Deborah Fisher won the two open at large seats. Candidates are incumbents Deborah Fisher and Sylvia Martin. Shelly Kandian has also thrown her name in the hat for City Council. She was previously on the city’s Planning Commission but stepped down to run for Council.

Sylvia Martin: 351 votes (34.48%)

Deborah Fisher: 315 votes (30.94%)

Shelly Kandian: 239 votes (23.48%)

This has accounted for all four precincts. This includes both advanced voting and absentee voting. There were 9,404 voters registered in the election.

For a rundown of the election results visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/d23884c359084d729fef06eaa70ea33a/.

Grovetown election (WRDW)

