One Georgia County just saw its first homicide of the year

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a shooting that left one person dead marks the first homicide of 2021 in Georgia’s Harris County.

Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon told the Ledger-Enqurier that 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge died at Columbus Piedmont Regional at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.  

He had been shot at a private home in Pine Mountain.

Weldon says at least one person is in custody, but authorities have not released a name or details about the shooting.

It’s the first homicide of the year in Harris County compared to 59 so far in neighboring Muscogee County.

