New James Brown Arena plans denied after election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The results are officially in for the new James Brown Arena Project. With 7,754 voting ‘No’ and 5,080 voting ‘Yes’ the bond to help fund the new James Brown Arena has failed. This is accounting for all 69 precincts.

There were 35,584 people registered to vote in the election, 12,844 ballots were casted, and there was a 9.47 percent voter turnout.

Wednesday the Coliseum Authority is holding a special meeting about the arena. It will be held at 3 p.m. in the rooms A and B of the James Brown Arena. We will provide you the latest updates on what comes out of that.

For a rundown of the election results visit: http://appweb2.augustaga.gov/election/results/electab_gmsp_2021/ElectionResults.html#Races?Race=New%20James%20Brown%20Arena%20Project%20Bond

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.