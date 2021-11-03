More details emerge about crash that killed 2 near Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a traffic accident that killed two people a few miles east of Thomson and just inside Columbia County,

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday morning that the two victims had been identified but their names weren’t being released pending notification of family members.

The Georgia State Patrol a trooper happened upon the crash scene at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 178.

A white Dodge Dakota had been traveling behind a tractor-trailer in the right lane, but the tractor-trailer stopped for traffic due to construction.

The Dodge Dakota was following too closely, and it struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer, troopers said.

Two occupants of the Dodge Dakota suffered fatal injuries because of the crash.

One person was transported to Doctors Hospital in Augusta for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Troop E Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Other crashes

Rescue crews and troopers rushed to the scene of an injury accident Wednesday morning north of Aiken. The crash was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Beaver Dam Road at Vintage Vale Road, north of Aiken and east of the Aiken Municipal Airport, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Crews at the scene reported that a victim was trapped in a vehicle, and a helicopter was called to transport the patient to a hospital.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a serious crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 20 around mile marker 44 in the Wagener area of Aiken County. It appeared that a vehicle was pancaked, according to the witnesses. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported it as an injury accident. It slowed down traffic on both sides of the Interstate, on one side due to the crash itself and on the other side due to people slowing down to look at it.

At least two wrecks and a jackknifed truck all came together to create a morning traffic nightmare Tuesday on westbound I-20 just on the South Carolina side of the border. A crash was reported near mile marker 1 and another was reported near Five Notch Road. Making the situation worse, a jackknifed truck was blocking Martintown Road on the north side of the interstate, backing up vehicles as people tried to exit the interstate to escape the traffic jam.

