Locally based Sprint Foods chain being bought by U.K company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-based Sprint Foods convenience store chain is being purchased by United Kingdom-based EG Group, which says it hopes to grow the Sprint brand across the two-state region.

EG Group said Wednesday it expects to acquire all 34 company-operated fuel and convenience store locations in Georgia and South Carolina and the proprietary Sprint Kitchen food-service brand.

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

After expanding its presence to Georgia and South Carolina with the purchase, EG will operate more than 1,750 sites across 33 states.

The company said the Sprint Kitchen brand — with a wide selection of made-in-store hot food items including fried chicken, pizza and breakfast options — will complement EG’s existing food operations across the USA.

“We have built a solid and thriving business over the past 24 years and are proud of everything we have accomplished,” Sprint President and CEO Andy Jones said, adding that the hard work and commitment of team members have been the most important factors contributing to the company’s success.

He called EG Group “a highly innovative and growth-oriented company” that’s expected to leverage both their expertise and the dedication of Sprint team members to ensure the stores thrive even more.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa, co-founders and co-CEOs of U.K.-based EG Group, said in a statement: “We look forward to welcoming Sprint colleagues and these attractive 34 stores to the EG Group family and growing the Sprint brand in Georgia and South Carolina.”

Sprint Food Stores Inc. was founded in 1997 and operates convenience stores in the Augusta region and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.