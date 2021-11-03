Local fans react to Atlanta Braves World Series win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Absolute electricity in Atlanta after the Braves’ World Series win. Fans went wild in Truist Park the moment the Braves sealed the deal out on the road in Huston.

It’s been a long-time coming for the Braves. They haven’t won a World Series since 1995. It’s a win for the team, the city of Atlanta, and the state of Georgia. You can really feel the excitement in the air.

Fans have been swinging by all day to the Academy Sports in Evans to pick up some new Braves gear.

We spoke to the manager earlier and she says at 2 a.m. people were lined up listening to music, celebrating, doing the chop and right as they opened this morning a line of fans were waiting to get their hands on some of the locker room gear.

And she’s not the only Braves fan we’ve talked to today – everyone is saying the best part of all of this is how our community is really coming together.

“Everybody for us has been super excited they were outside playing music last night...in the parking lot they were all doing the chop motions out there very community so that’s very nice to see is everyone coming together diverse people all enjoy one singular thing,” said Tabitha Lessman, Academy Sports Manager.

The Braves are world champions despite all odds.

“Nobody thought they had a chance and for them to be as gritty as they are and be able to win and bring this championship home to Atlanta after 26 years of not being here it’s awesome,” said Rhett Bailey, Lifelong Braves Fan.

Especially with SRP Park right in our backyard.

“What’s really cool is that this year the GreenJackets became the low affiliate for the Braves and so for me it really feels like a home win I know that we’re in Augusta and they’re in Atlanta but I really feel like they’re our team,” said Jason Craig, Senior Graphic Designer and Illustrator.

Our community’s family team.

“So excited to share last night’s victory with my son. He’s 5 years old and he loves baseball and it just reminds me of the time that my dad took me to the World Series in game six in 1995 and I saw them win it so avid Braves fan couldn’t be happier,” said Bailey.

An ending to the season that feels like a beginning to SRP Park.

“For baseball season to be over it seems like it’s not over. It seems like we’re just about to start the season again because people are interested they’re wanting to buy their tickets now they’re wanting to buy their merchandise now,” said Troy Pakusch, Director of Ticket Sales SRP Park.

Already getting ready for next year.

“Fans can relax tonight with peace of mind knowing the Braves were are the World Series champions of the 2021 season,” said Pakusch.

SRP Park says they aren’t sure yet because everything is so so new but they’re hoping to host the world series trophy right here in the river region for us local fans to take pictures with and enjoy the parade on Friday.

