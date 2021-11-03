Jury selection nears end in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Prosecutors and defense attorneys have begun the final step needed to seat a jury for the murder trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery.

The slaying of the 25-year-old Black man last year in coastal Georgia was captured on a cellphone video that sparked a national outcry.

Attorneys at the Glynn County courthouse Wednesday were narrowing a pool of 65 potential jurors down to a final jury panel of 12 plus four alternates.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said he hopes to start the trial Thursday.

Jury selection in the case took more than two weeks as potential jurors were questioned one-at-a-time about the case and whether they had strong opinions about it.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael are accused of chasing down Arbery and shooting him. They said they thought he was a burglar, while his family says he was just jogging.

Also charged in the murder is the McMichaels’ neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the incident on video.

Outside the courthouse Tuesday, an attorney representing William “Roddie” Bryan said he was appreciative of the time potential jurors have taken to participate in the jury selection process.

From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, William Bryan Jr. and Ahmaud Arbery (WRDW)

“I think all the lawyers are pleased that we’re getting close to having a group of jurors qualified, and get this process moving along. Everybody’s worked real hard at it, and it the way our justice system is supposed to work,” said attorney Kevin Gough.

Jason Sheffield, an attorney representing Travis McMichael, says one thing the defense will be asking the court is to bring all of the qualified jurors into one room with the attorneys to begin the process of elimination.

“That’s going to take time to bring those people through the court and strike. And then hopefully we’ll be left with some considerable amount of time to work through motions. So we may not be getting to opening statements until Thursday, maybe Thursday afternoon, maybe Friday,” Sheffield said.

Arbery’s death fueled nationwide protests over the slayings of Black people by white police officers — Gregory McMichael was a former police officer — and there were concerns that charges weren’t pursued until the video went viral and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

The woman who was district attorney at the time has been charged with shielding the suspects.

The case brought about changes in the state’s citizens’ arrest law, which the McMichaels cited as a justification for their actions.

Arbery is buried near Waynesboro.

