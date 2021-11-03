Judge agrees not to charge day-care teacher attacked by mom

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A magistrate judge agreed Wednesday with law enforcement officials’ decision not to file charges against a preschool teacher who was attacked by a mom who alleged her child was mistreated.

Mother Kasey Brooks was caught on this now-viral video attacking her child’s day-care instructor June Barrow at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church:

A few weeks ago, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stated:

“After a thorough review of video evidence, investigators have concluded that no crime occurred. We asked our District Attorney’s Office to review the cases and ADA Natalie Paine concurred with our findings.”

That evidence included a different video — one showing Barrow’s interactions with Brooks’ child. Here’s that long video, broken into smaller clips:

On Wednesday, a Columbia County magistrate judge heard a warrant application petition brought by Brooks alleging simple battery and seeking issuance of a criminal warrant against Barrow, said Barrow’s attorney Jack Long.

“After an all day hearing, in which all of Ms. Brooks’ evidence presented was considered by the judge, some over objection, the judge determined that no probable cause existed for an arrest warrant to issue — that is, applying the lowest legal standard or threshold, Ms. Barrow committed no crime,” Long said.

Long said Barrow’s interactions with the child were described by witnesses as “proper and corrective in nature in response to a child that was hitting, kicking, and being aggressive towards staff and other children.”

Long said: “Now, the chief law-enforcement officer in the county, the chief prosecuting authority of the county, and a judge have all three reached the same conclusion: Mrs. Barrow committed no crime. We are pleased that justice was served today, and that we may now pursue appropriate civil claims against Ms. Brooks and others regarding this matter.”

Kasey Brooks (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.