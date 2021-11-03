Hephzibah man charged with starting house fire that killed dog

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges allege a Hephzibah man started a house fire in September that killed a dog inside the home.

The fire reportedly happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 10 on the 3000 block of Woodlake Road in Hephzibah.

Arrest warrants allege 24-year-old Tsali McCoy started the fire by throwing a gas can at a residence and igniting the fuel with a cigarette.

The house fire killed a mixed American bulldog and boxer breed dog who was inside when the blaze erupted.

McCoy was detained on Tuesday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with cruelty to animals and first-degree arson.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.