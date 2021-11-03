Advertisement

Hammerin’ Braves win 1st WS crown since 1995, rout Astros

The Atlanta Braves beat Houston on the road to win their first World Series since 1995(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

Max Fried threw six innings in the signature pitching performance of the Series. Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title.

Consider it a tribute to the greatest Braves player of them all, Mr. Hank Aaron. The Hall of Fame slugger died Jan. 22 at 86, still rooting for his old team, and his legacy was stamped all over this Series. The loss denied 72-year-old Astros manager Dusty Baker the crown.

