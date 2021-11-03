Advertisement

GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers on Wednesday began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

The General Assembly needs to adjust district boundaries at least once every decade to equalize their populations after the U.S. census.

One issue to watch is whether Republicans target two suburban Atlanta Democrats, Lucy McBath and Carolyn Boudreaux, whose congressional victories reduced the delegation’s GOP tilt.

State Senate Republicans are pushing a map aimed at protecting all party incumbents seeking re-election next year.

House Republicans would sacrifice some seats held by the GOP to help remaining incumbents.

Republicans currently lead 34-22 in the upper chamber and 103-77 in the House.

Also on the agenda for the special session is consideration of amendments to the state code based on recently passed changes to federal tax laws.

The General Assembly also needs to consider any local laws that legislators deem necessary to avoid unreasonable hardship of undue impairment of public functions.

Lawmakers are also set to ratify the provisions of several executive orders suspending the collection of fuel taxes. The measures were meant to ensure continued flow of fuel to the state.

The Senate will also need to confirm Kemp’s appointments of people to various positions since the regular session adjourned.

