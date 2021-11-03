Food Lion remodels 7 local stores, donates to food bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food Lion has finished remodeling several stores in the CSRA and donated $30,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank in celebration.

The grocery chain gave a face-lift to 87 stores across Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The remodeled local stores include the ones at 2115 Windsor Spring Road in Augusta, 3722 Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, 365 S. Belair Road in Columbia County, 1520 Richland Ave. West in Aiken, 786 Silver Bluff Road in Aiken, 135 Market Drive in North Augusta and 314 Mine St. in McCormick.

Among the changes:

Expanded variety and assortment across all departments, including more locally sourced items.

More natural, gluten-free and organic items.

An expanded variety of local craft beer and limited reserve wines.

A wider variety of grab-and-go items and sliced-daily deli meats and cheeses.

A more efficient checkout process.

New signage and groupings of like products.

Each of these 87 stores now also recycle organic waste products. Additionally, the stores have received new recycling containers and associates have received additional training on sustainability efforts.

By the end of this year, 23 of these remodeled stores will offer Food Lion To Go, Food Lion’s grocery pickup service. Among them will be the Padgett Highway store in Augusta, the Silver Bluff Road store in Aiken, the McCormick store and the North Augusta store.

The retailer donated $145,000 to local Feeding America member food bank partners, including the $30,000 to Golden Harvest. Each of the 87 newly remodeled stores is also making a one-time donation of $500 to a feeding agency nearby that will also receive regular food donations.

