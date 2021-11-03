Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chilly start expected this morning with lows staying near 50 for most of us. Some upper 40s will be possible as well. Wedge conditions are expected to start forming this afternoon with surface winds turning out of the northeast between 5-10 mph and cold air being wedged up against the Appalachian mountain chain. Northern CSRA counties will see highs in the mid 50s, but the southern CSRA will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be persistent over our northern counties with coverage decreasing further south. We should stay dry during the day Wednesday, but as moisture increases in the upper atmosphere a few showers could be possible by tomorrow night.

Moisture increases further Thursday through Thursday night with scattered showers expected across the region. Highs on Thursday will be cooler than average in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers look to remain possible Friday with cloudy skies and cool highs near 60.

An area of low pressure will move across northern Florida and the southeast coast that could bring a few showers into the southeastern counties of the CSRA Saturday. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and drier with cooler than average highs in the low 60s. There is the potential for frost/freeze this weekend, especially Sunday morning with lows in the mid 30s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.