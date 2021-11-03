Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s early this morning. Winds will stay steady out of the northeast between 3-8 mph overnight.

Thursday will be chilly with highs in the 50s and chance for light showers. (WRDW)

Scattered light showers will be possible this morning through around lunchtime as the upper level disturbance tracks across the Southeast. Rain chances are highest for counties along and north of I-20. This afternoon looks mostly dry for the CSRA with cloudy skies and chilly highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day Friday with cool highs near 60 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Showers will be possible late Friday into early Saturday.

An area of low pressure will develop off the southeast coast Friday night into Saturday that could bring showers into the southeastern counties of the CSRA Saturday. Temperatures will stay cool all day Saturday with highs only in the low 60s. Winds will stay steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

There is the potential for frost this weekend, especially Sunday morning with lows in the mid 30s for counties north of I-20. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and drier with cooler than average highs in the mid to upper 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.