Crews rush to scene of injury accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews and troopers rushed to the scene of an injury accident Wednesday morning north of Aiken.

The crash was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Beaver Dam Road at Vintage Vale Road, north of Aiken and east of the Aiken Municipal Airport, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Crews at the scene reported that a victim was trapped in a vehicle, and a helicopter was called to transport the patient to a hospital.

