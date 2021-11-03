Fire breaks out at Cedarwood Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex.

Richmond County dispatch says the call came in at 5:11 a.m. for a structure fire at 527 Richmond Hill Road West. This is the address of Cedarwood Apartments.

Our News 12 crew on scene learned that firefighters have not confirmed if anyone was inside the residence at the time.

We will provide updates.

