Crash causes over 1,000 power outages in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash in on Edgefield Highway has left over 1,000 customers in the Belvedere area without power temporarily.

Details are limited but dispatch reports the South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Edgefield Highway that “knocked the power out” in the area.

Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near Sanders Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

Dominion Energy’s power outage map shows reported approximately 1,407 outages reported in the area spanning from near I-20 tp Bradleyville Road.

The power is expected to back up by 8:30 p.m.

