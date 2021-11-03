City of Grovetown Municipal General Election results

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The results are in for the City of Grovetown Municipal General Election. Sylvia Martin and Deborah Fisher won the two open at large seats. Candidates are incumbents Deborah Fisher and Sylvia Martin. Shelly Kandian has also thrown her name in the hat for City Council. She was previously on the city’s Planning Commission but stepped down to run for Council.

Sylvia Martin: 351 votes (34.48%)

Deborah Fisher: 315 votes (30.94%)

Shelly Kandian: 239 votes (23.48%)

This has accounted for all four precincts. This includes both advanced voting and absentee voting. There were 9,404 voters registered in the election.

For a rundown of the election results visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/d23884c359084d729fef06eaa70ea33a/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.