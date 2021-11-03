Advertisement

Applications being accepted for 2021 Empty Stocking Fund

(pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christmas is on the horizon, and if you need help getting presents for your kids, there’s a local program you can sign up for.

It’s called the Empty Stocking Fund, and you’re eligible if your kids are getting any sort of public assistance, like SNAP benefits or Medicaid.

You can apply through Nov. 12h, and once you do, the team will get back to you within 10 days.

You can apply if you live in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie or Aiken counties.

To register, visit https://emptystockingfund.org/holiday-gifts.

You will need to provide proof of benefits for your children.

