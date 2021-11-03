Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is seeing an outbreak of shootings, with four fatal gun incidents in the past six days, as well as other shootings that have not been deadly.

The latest deadly shooting was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Tuttle Street at Watkins Street. When deputies arrived to investigate, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Fredrick Nelson from Augusta. He was shot once and pronounced dead on the scene at 8:50 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Gunfire also broke out at a local bar Wednesday night, but no one was hurt.

That incident was reported at 9:07 p.m. at the Primetime Bar and Grill in the 1700 block of Gordon Highway. Upon arrival, deputies learned that unknown subject(s) fired several shots at the business, striking the front door. The shooters left the scene in a black vehicle.

That incident was just the latest involving local bars lately . Just a week and a half ago, one person was injured in a shooting when a fight broke out inside the Bar on Broad in downtown Augusta. And earlier in October, four people were injured when gunfire broke out during a fight at another downtown bar.

Tuesday

Also this week, a shooting took the life of 58-year-old Awanda Thomas in her home in the 2300 block of Martin Road.

The suspect is the victim’s own son.

Richmond County deputies responded to the address at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance. Upon their arrival, deputies found Thomas had been assaulted and shot at least one time inside her residence.

Awanda Thomas (WRDW)

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:44 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

And while investigators say they are in the early stages of the investigation, they do have a suspect: Thomas’ son Donte Lontrel Bell Sr., 40. He was arrested and in custody by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

Donte Lontrel Bell Sr. (WRDW)

Also on Tuesday, a victim suffered nonfatal injuries when he was shot just before 5:30 p.m. at Northview Avenue at Fleming Street.

He told deputies he was approached by a male who fired several times at him. The male shooter in a black hoodie fled in an unknown direction.

Monday

Earlier this week in south Augusta, a shooting in the 2400 block of Plantation Road off Windsor Spring Road claimed the life of 16-year-old Tekeil Lee Jr., also of the the 2400 block of Plantation Road.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the neighborhood near Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

Lee will also be autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Authorities haven’t released any information yet about a suspect.

Friday

Ray Terell Streetman (WRDW)

Gunfire broke out during a fight at 9:50 p.m. Friday outside the Red Crab restaurant at 3206 Peach Orchard Road.

Ashaad Truitt, 31, of Augusta, died at the scene, according to Bowen.

A 28-year-old Augusta woman, suffered an injury to the right leg and was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies arrested Ray Terell Streetman, 24, of Augusta, with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

In addition to making the arrest, authorities were looking for a man for questioning in connection with the case. They said Wednesday morning they had found and interviewed the man.

