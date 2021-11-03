3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is seeing an outbreak of shootings, with three fatal gun incidents in the past five days.

The latest deadly shooting took the life of 58-year-old Awanda Thomas in her home in the 2300 block of Martin Road.

Richmond County deputies responded there at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance. Upon their arrival, deputies found Thomas had been assaulted and shot at least one time inside her residence.

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:44 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

And while investigators say they are in the early stages of the investigation, they do have a suspect: Donte, Lontrel Bell Sr., 40.

Donte Lontrel Bell Sr. (WRDW)

Releasing a photo and describing him as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, they issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for him.

They said he’s armed and dangerous, and if you know anything about his whereabouts, call Investigator Lucas Heise, or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Thomas’ death came a little more than 24 hours after another fatal shooting in south Augusta.

That shooting, in the 2400 block of Plantation Road off Windsor Spring Road, claimed the life of 16-year-old Tekeil Lee Jr., also of the the 2400 block of Plantation Road.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the neighborhood bear Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

Lee will also be autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Authorities haven’t released any information yet about a suspect.

We do know, however, about a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night outside the Red Crab restaurant in south Augusta.

Ray Terell Streetman (WRDW)

Gunfire broke out during a fight at 9:50 p.m. Friday outside the business at 3206 Peach Orchard Road.

Ashaad Truitt, 31, of Augusta, died at the scene, according to Bowen.

A 28-year-old Augusta woman, suffered an injury to the right leg and was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies arrested Ray Terell Streetman, 24, of Augusta, with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

In addition to making the arrest, authorities were looking for a man for questioning in connection with the case. They said Wednesday morning they had found and interviewed the man.

Not all of the local shootings have been fatal.

A victim was shot just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northview Avenue at Fleming Street.

He told deputies he was approached by a male who fired several times at him.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The male shooter in a black hoodie fled in an unknown direction.

