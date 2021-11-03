Advertisement

16-year-old Georgia high school student shot at bus stop

(WCAV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the head while waiting at a bus stop.

Lawrenceville police told news outlets the Central Gwinnett High School student was waiting for a bus around 6:30 a.m. when two other teenagers, ages 17 and 18, walked up to him and one of them shot him in the head.

Neighbors spotted the suspects running through yards and helped direct police to them. Two suspects are in custody.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight on Monday between the teens.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Car accident generic
2 killed in crash on westbound I-20 near Thomson
Donte Bell Sr.
Wanted suspect for murder of 58-year-old woman in Martin Road residence
Richard Russel
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun gunned man’s death
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Gov. McMaster
S. Carolina governor: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Local pediatrician stresses importance of COVID vaccine for children
Pfizer
Local pediatrician stresses importance of COVID vaccine for children
Richmond County voters turn down James Brown Arena project
Richmond County voters turn down James Brown Arena project