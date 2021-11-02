Wrecks, fog snarl westbound traffic on I-20 near state line

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fog, at least two wrecks and a jackknifed truck all came together to create a rush-hour traffic nightmare Tuesday morning westbound Interstate 20 on the South Carolina side of the border.

Around 8 a.m., traffic was moving at a maximum of 34 mph on westbound I-20 within three miles of the Georgia state line in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a crash near mile marker 1, and another was reported near Five Notch Road.

Making the situation worse, a jackknifed truck was blocking Martintown Road on the north side of the interstate, backing up vehicles as people tried to exit the interstate to escape the traffic jam.

On top of it all, fog was hugging the ground near the state line.

The situation was starting to clear up as 8:30 a.m. approached, according to SCDOT.

