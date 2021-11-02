Advertisement

Wrecks, fog snarl westbound traffic on I-20 near state line

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fog, at least two wrecks and a jackknifed truck all came together to create a rush-hour traffic nightmare Tuesday morning westbound Interstate 20 on the South Carolina side of the border.

Around 8 a.m., traffic was moving at a maximum of 34 mph on westbound I-20 within three miles of the Georgia state line in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a crash near mile marker 1, and another was reported near Five Notch Road.

Making the situation worse, a jackknifed truck was blocking Martintown Road on the north side of the interstate, backing up vehicles as people tried to exit the interstate to escape the traffic jam.

On top of it all, fog was hugging the ground near the state line.

The situation was starting to clear up as 8:30 a.m. approached, according to SCDOT.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill
Augusta University
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

Latest News

Shooting
Shooting kills 16-year-old in Augusta
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 2
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
Final decision on Georgia spaceport permit delayed yet again
Voters, officials talk new James Brown Arena vote as election day arrives
Voters, officials talk new James Brown Arena vote as election day arrives