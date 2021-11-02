Voters, officials talk new James Brown Arena vote as election day arrives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday is election day and voters in Augusta will be deciding on the new James Brown Arena project.

Right now we have a poll up on our Facebook page for you to weigh in on the project. We’re asking if you support the new arena project. This may be as unofficial as it gets, but the no’s are outnumbering the yes votes by a wide margin. You can still weigh in:

Supporters say a modern arena will finally let Augusta compete with some of the larger arenas who attract the big name entertainers. But it comes with with a $235 million price tag.

And it also means higher property taxes in Augusta. We spoke with voters and officials about the project.

More than 3,000 people already showed up to vote early and leaders say the stakes are high. Tuesday we find out if Augusta is willing to pay for a new James Brown Arena.

“This is the biggest civic project in the history of Augusta Georgia and its worth you going to the polls and voting,” said Brad Usry, Vice Chairman Augusta-Richmond County Authority.

As people prepare to cast their vote on the new James Brown Arena project, there are still mixed feelings on why it is needed and why now.

“This is a quality of life investment in Augusta and one of the reasons we need to do it is because the demographic of Augusta is changing,” said Ursy.

“My answer to it is definitely not right now. We would certainly have to get past this pandemic because at this moment we got a lot of financial needs and I just don’t see where the taxpayer needs to be burdened anymore unnecessarily till the pandemic clears up,” said Anthony Stephens, Richmond County resident.

Usry says the city is attracting more people and top acts are not stopping in Augusta, but a new, larger arena would attract them to come.

“There are acts that can’t come to Augusta right now just because of the rigging capacity the weight of their shows we just cant accommodate. For us to stay competitive in the region for the entertainment dollar we have to do this,” he said.

But some people feel that more is needed in the city other than entertainment.

“This is the wrong place, this is the wrong time, wrong location folks. Homelessness, infrastructure, a city falling apart, it seems those are the things that should take priory over entertainment,” said Stephens.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and you can vote at your local regular precinct.

