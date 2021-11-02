Thief gets $600 in electronics, razors, more from local Walmart

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who shoplifted several hundred dollars worth of items from the Grovetown Walmart.

The man selected a radar detector, a dash camera, some Netgear electronics, a large tote container and some Gillette shaving cartridges with a value totaling over $600, then left the store passing all points of sale.

Authorities released surveillance photos, including a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm appearing to be a polo horse with the name “Holly.”

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

