Advertisement

South Carolina boosts WIC benefits for fruits, vegetables

Fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Participants in the South Carolina Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program will be able to cash in on some extra healthy fruits and vegetables this holiday season.

The program has increased cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases through Dec. 31.

The amounts increase to:

  • $24 for children.
  • $43 for pregnant and postpartum women.
  • $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women.

“Typically, CVBs are around $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. With the upcoming holiday season, we are happy to be able to allow our WIC families to purchase more fruits and vegetables,” said Berry Kelly, state WIC director. “This temporary boost is an investment in our WIC family’s future.”

The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers, according to a news release from the program.

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized retailers.

MORE | Hospitals prepare for kids’ vaccine: ‘I expect there to be demand’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill
Augusta University
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says

Latest News

Don Hightower was last seen Saturday. he drives a 2003 Gold Camry (like the one pictured above).
Have you seen this missing man from Johnson County?
From left: Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris,...
Columbia County lawman honored as Ga. Sheriff of the Year
(Pixabay)
82-year-old man killed by fire in Johnson County
Glynn County Courthouse, Brunswick, Ga.
Progress remains slow for jury selection in Arbery slaying