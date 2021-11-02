Advertisement

Shooting kills 16-year-old in Augusta

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old is dead Tuesday morning after being shot Monday night in a neighborhood near Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Plantation Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, deputies reported.

He was pronounced dead at 3:47 am Tuesday, deputies said.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has not yet released his name.

Investigators are in the early stages of this investigation and deputies said no further information is available at this time.

It was the second fatal shooting within three days in south Augusta.

Gunfire broke out during a fight at 9:50 p.m. Friday outside the Red Crab, 3206 Peach Orchard Road.

Ashaad Truitt, 31, of Augusta, died at the scene, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

A 28-year-old Augusta woman, suffered an injury to the right leg and was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies arrested Ray Terell Streetman, 24, of Augusta, with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

In addition to making the arrest, authorities are looking for a man named Albert Jennings for questioning in connection with the case.

