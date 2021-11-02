Serious crash snarls westbound traffic on I-20 near Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound traffic was at a near standstill Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash on Interstate 20 a few miles east of Thomson.

A witness reported that a car slammed into a tractor-trailer around mile marker 178.

The crash was reported around 3:07 p.m., and soon afterward, westbound traffic wasn’t moving between White Oak Road and Greenbrier Creek, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Georgia State Patrol was responding to the crash.

