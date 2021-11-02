SCDOT joins statewide cleanup campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation joined a statewide campaign Tuesday called ‘Grab a Bag SC’ to help clean up trash on roadways.

The campaign is a partnership between Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride.

In response to COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections is still not sending inmates to pick up litter on South Carolina’s roadways. Because of this, officials with this statewide effort said they’re grateful SCDOT is helping to fill those gaps to continue to reduce litter on roads here in the Lowcountry.

“We definitely had challenges last year, um because of COVID restrictions, crews weren’t going out to pick up trash,” PalmettoPride Executive Director Sarah Lyles said.

Despite this help from SCDOT, officials with the campaign also said anyone can help.

“You don’t really need special equipment. Everybody’s got a bag somewhere in their house,” Lyles said. “If everybody does their part and just, you know, a little bit at a time, we will make a big impact.”

SCDOT said they planned to deploy hundreds of employees across the state to help in this effort.

“Let’s all follow Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s leadership and help keep the great state of South Carolina looking beautiful,” State Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said in a statement with the SCDOT’s announcement.

Officials with PalmettoPride urged residents to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.