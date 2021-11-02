Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local tased man’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details after a Richmond County traffic stop takes a fatal turn. 24-year-old Jermaine Jones died two weeks ago after the sheriff’s office says a deputy shocked him with a stun gun as he tried to run away. Now we’re getting our first look at the personnel files for all four deputies on duty that night.

We wanted to focus on the investigator who pulled the trigger on that stun gun. We found a lengthy history of arguments with people and notes in his file indicating he needs to work on his interpersonal skills and professional skills. And body camera footage has still not been released to family and they’re left wondering what left Jermaine brain dead and what ultimately killed him.

The people being investigated in Jermaine Jones’s stun gun incident are back to work.

“I had to hear from somebody else. This whole case doesn’t make sense to me,” said Keyana Gaines, Jermaine Jones’ Mom.

His mother found out from the news. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says even though they’re back to work the investigation is still open.

We did some digging of our own. Russell was initially denied his peace officer certification while in training because he did not disclose his own run in with the law. The charge – aggravated stalking – was later dismissed against him.

“I don’t trust them, I don’t have faith in the justice system. Point blank,” said Gaines.

2016 he was reprimanded for yelling profanities at a coworker. Then again in 2017, he reportedly got in a quote “Heated discussion” with firefighters over wearing his personal gun in uniform.

We also obtained this body camera video which show Russell – then a deputy – pulling an older woman out of a car and throwing her to the ground. She peed herself. He arrested her but the charge was later dropped because what he wrote in the report did not match up with body camera video.

Fast forward to 2020 his file noted he lacked professionalism when dealing with citizens.

And with all of this Jermaine Jones’s mom says she just wants answers as to what happened to her son that left him brain dead.

“It’s like a piece of our soul is gone,” she said.

A piece of their heart missing – while everyone is left trying to piece together what happened.

We did ask the sheriff’s office what changed for the individuals on paid administrative leave to return back to work. The sheriff’s office says they do not have a comment on that at this time.

Jermaine Jones’s family says they will keep us updated on what they see in that body camera footage once they see it come Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.