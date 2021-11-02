Advertisement

November 3rd declared as Georgia’s “Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day”

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the fall weather settling into the area, the one thing one may forget about November is that severe weather may be on the horizon here in the Southeast U.S.

With that in mind, tomorrow has been designated as “Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day” in Georgia.

This would be a great time to make sure you have that severe weather kit restocked, you have a plan in place for your family, and that you are weather aware.

Here is what we can expect in the Columbus area on Wednesday.

“At 9:30 a.m., we plan to activate the outdoor warning tornado sirens for a test,” said Chance Corbett, Emergency Manager Columbus. “We want everyone to know it is a test. The big thing is when you hear the NOAA weather radios go off or they hear the sirens go off, think about what you would do it we have severe weather.”

A good reminder to remember. The second severe weather season starts in the middle of November and heads right into the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Car accident generic
2 killed in crash on westbound I-20 near Thomson
Donte Bell Sr.
Wanted suspect for murder of 58-year-old woman in Martin Road residence
Richard Russel
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun gunned man’s death
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Warm Up
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
Hurricane Sam as of the morning of Sept. 29, 2021.
Hurricane Sam to bring rough surf this weekend to East Coast
Fall began Wednesday, but it depends on one’s definition
Fall began Wednesday, but it depends on one’s definition
Fire crews responded to an Augusta home yesterday after it was reportedly struck by lightning.
Augusta home struck by lighting during severe storm