Advertisement

IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.(Storyblocks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service is issuing more than $510 million in refunds to taxpayers to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

According to the IRS, the latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.

The IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds so far this year, totaling $14.4 billion.

Impacted taxpayers will generally receive letters from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment, informing them of what kind of adjustment was made and the amount of the adjustment.

The IRS plans to issue another batch of corrections before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill
Augusta University
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

Latest News

Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws
Attorney Alex Murdaugh is shown in a file photo. Judge Daniel Hall sided with an attorney suing...
Judge freezes assets of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home