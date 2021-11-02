Advertisement

Have you seen this missing man from Johnson County?

Don Hightower was last seen Saturday. he drives a 2003 Gold Camry (like the one pictured above).
Don Hightower was last seen Saturday. he drives a 2003 Gold Camry (like the one pictured above).(Source: The Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies want communities to be on the lookout as they search for a missing man from Johnson County.

Don Hightower from the Scott Community in Wrightsville hasn’t been seen October 30, around 8 p.m. Deputies say he drives a 2003 Gold Camry with tag number AKE9780.

The sheriff’s office is asking for security camera footage of Hightower’s car from anyone who lives in the Scott Community area. This area is about one and a half hours away from Augusta.

You can reach out to the sheriff’s office with any information you may have at 478-864-4003 or 478-864-3941.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill
Augusta University
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says

Latest News

Fruits and vegetables
South Carolina boosts WIC benefits for fruits, vegetables
From left: Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris,...
Columbia County lawman honored as Ga. Sheriff of the Year
(Pixabay)
82-year-old man killed by fire in Johnson County
Glynn County Courthouse, Brunswick, Ga.
Progress remains slow for jury selection in Arbery slaying