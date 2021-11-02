Have you seen this missing man from Johnson County?

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies want communities to be on the lookout as they search for a missing man from Johnson County.

Don Hightower from the Scott Community in Wrightsville hasn’t been seen October 30, around 8 p.m. Deputies say he drives a 2003 Gold Camry with tag number AKE9780.

The sheriff’s office is asking for security camera footage of Hightower’s car from anyone who lives in the Scott Community area. This area is about one and a half hours away from Augusta.

You can reach out to the sheriff’s office with any information you may have at 478-864-4003 or 478-864-3941.

