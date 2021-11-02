Grant Me Hope | Madison wants ‘somebody to call my mom and my dad’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Madison.

The 15-year-old likes pets because she says they can’t argue with you.

“They might bark a lot, but like you could actually vent to a dog, and I like doing that because they have opinions, but like, you don’t understand them, so you could get all your emotions out,” she said.

She likes expressing her emotions and feelings through art.

“I like to draw whenever I can’t read,” she said. “If I get bored, I just turn to books, any book.”

She says she likes to focus on myself and what she needs to do.

“My favorite class is definitely not math, but any other class, I’m cool with,” she said.

She wants to become a rapper or a veterinarian.

“I’ve always been inspired by different rappers to make the world a better place,” she said. “Take Tupac; he’s always wanted to like change the world and become a better person, while other rappers are just rapping about drugs and things like that.”

She said in the foster care system, you’re just going from place to place and experiencing different lifestyles, different rules.

It gets very confusing, she said.

“Adoption is supposed to be a happy feeling. For me, I want to be adopted because I feel like once I am, I’ll feel like I belong more,” she said. “I’ll have somebody to call my mom and my dad.

“I feel like every child who’s in foster care should have a chance to be adopted.”

To inquire about these sisters, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

