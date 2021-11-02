Advertisement

Fisherman’s Wharf jumbo shrimp recalled due to possible listeria

Fisherman’s Wharf jumbo shrimp recalled due to possible listeria.
Fisherman’s Wharf jumbo shrimp recalled due to possible listeria.(Southeastern Grocers)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is recalling Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen 16-20 count.

The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected product and corresponding UPC code are below:

  • Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of April 5, 2023.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of listeria in 16-20 count 16 oz. bags of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp. The sale of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Car accident generic
2 killed in crash on westbound I-20 near Thomson
Donte Bell Sr.
Wanted suspect for murder of 58-year-old woman in Martin Road residence
Richard Russell
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun-gunned man’s death
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Augusta University
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says
University Hospital in Augusta
Hospitals see COVID decline, but holidays have them worried
A nurse prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in West Columbia on Aug. 11, 2021
Employment lawyer says more lawsuits likely to follow states’ challenges to federal vaccine mandate
Brandi Hood
I-TEAM | COVID long-haulers’ symptoms raise questions of disability
Child vaccinations
Hospitals prepare for kids’ vaccine: ‘I expect there to be demand’