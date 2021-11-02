Advertisement

Deputes investigating Augusta shooting, one man injured

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are investigating an Augusta shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday evening.

At 5:28 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Northview Avenue at Fleming Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim who had been shot.

He told deputies he was approached by a Black male suspect who fired several times at him striking him at least once.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center E.R. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Deputies report the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie who fled the scene in an unknown direction.

