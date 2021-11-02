Columbia County Fair to kick off this week in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Fair is set to kick off its 56th year of fun, food and rides on Thursday.
The fair is scheduled to be in town Nov. 4-14 at 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.
It will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open until midnight on Friday. Saturday’s hours will be noon to midnight. Sunday’s hours will be 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for admission and $15 for unlimited rides, according to the fair’s website. Children 5-years-old and younger will be admitted for free.
Anyone under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.
The fair is bringing in a wide variety of food vendors, rides and special events. The complete schedule can be viewed on columbiacountyfair.net.
The Columbia County Fair asks visitors to be mindful of the following:
- No backpacks allowed, only diaper bags.
- Proper attire required
- No animals allowed but service animals are welcome.
- Gate to use for drop odd and handicap is only off William Few Parkway.
- All local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed and enforced.
