Columbia County Fair to kick off this week in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Fair is set to kick off its 56th year of fun, food and rides on Thursday.

The fair is scheduled to be in town Nov. 4-14 at 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

It will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open until midnight on Friday. Saturday’s hours will be noon to midnight. Sunday’s hours will be 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for admission and $15 for unlimited rides, according to the fair’s website. Children 5-years-old and younger will be admitted for free.

Anyone under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.

The fair is bringing in a wide variety of food vendors, rides and special events. The complete schedule can be viewed on columbiacountyfair.net.

The Columbia County Fair asks visitors to be mindful of the following:

No backpacks allowed, only diaper bags.

Proper attire required

No animals allowed but service animals are welcome.

Gate to use for drop odd and handicap is only off William Few Parkway.

All local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed and enforced.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.