Columbia County Fair to kick off this week in Grovetown

Columbia County Fair
Columbia County Fair(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Fair is set to kick off its 56th year of fun, food and rides on Thursday.

The fair is scheduled to be in town Nov. 4-14 at 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown.

It will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open until midnight on Friday. Saturday’s hours will be noon to midnight. Sunday’s hours will be 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for admission and $15 for unlimited rides, according to the fair’s website. Children 5-years-old and younger will be admitted for free.

Anyone under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.

MORE | Columbia County lawman honored as Ga. Sheriff of the Year

The fair is bringing in a wide variety of food vendors, rides and special events. The complete schedule can be viewed on columbiacountyfair.net.

The Columbia County Fair asks visitors to be mindful of the following:

  • No backpacks allowed, only diaper bags.
  • Proper attire required
  • No animals allowed but service animals are welcome.
  • Gate to use for drop odd and handicap is only off William Few Parkway.
  • All local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be followed and enforced.

