82-year-old man killed by fire in Johnson County

ADRIAN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are still investigating the cause of a fire last week that killed an 82-year-old man in the Johnson County town of Adrian.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that William Lumley, 82, was killed in the fire last Wednesday.

The fire occurred around 1:35 pm and caused extensive damage to a 3,200 square-foot shop building on West Main Street. The shop contained tractors, welding equipment, tires and various parts.

“Evidence indicates that Mr. Lumley was working in the shop at the time of the incident,” King said. “Due to the severity of the fire loss, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Lumley’s body had to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab in Atlanta for an autopsy and positive identification.

King’s fire investigations unit assisted the Johnson County Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Coroner’s Office in this investigation.

The death was the 94th one from a Georgia fire in 2021.

