Advertisement

82-year-old man killed by fire in Johnson County

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are still investigating the cause of a fire last week that killed an 82-year-old man in the Johnson County town of Adrian.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that William Lumley, 82, was killed in the fire last Wednesday.

MORE | Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting

The fire occurred around 1:35 pm and caused extensive damage to a 3,200 square-foot shop building on West Main Street. The shop contained tractors, welding equipment, tires and various parts.

“Evidence indicates that Mr. Lumley was working in the shop at the time of the incident,” King said. “Due to the severity of the fire loss, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Lumley’s body had to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab in Atlanta for an autopsy and positive identification.

King’s fire investigations unit assisted the Johnson County Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Coroner’s Office in this investigation.

The death was the 94th one from a Georgia fire in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?
Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill
Augusta University
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says

Latest News

Don Hightower was last seen Saturday. he drives a 2003 Gold Camry (like the one pictured above).
Have you seen this missing man from Johnson County?
Fruits and vegetables
South Carolina boosts WIC benefits for fruits, vegetables
From left: Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris,...
Columbia County lawman honored as Ga. Sheriff of the Year
Glynn County Courthouse, Brunswick, Ga.
Progress remains slow for jury selection in Arbery slaying