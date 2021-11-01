WATCH LIVE: Car charging station, Green Augusta program launching

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta and Jefferson Energy Cooperative are teaming up Monday for the ribbon cutting on new electric vehicle charging station at Diamond Lakes Park.

A ceremony is officially launching the Green Augusta initiative to transition 20 percent of its non-emergency vehicles to alternative-fuel cars and cutting the ribbon on the new charging station.

The event will showcase several electric vehicles and a variety of other electronic alternative tools that can used in everyday life, Jefferson Energy said.

The cost to use the charger is $1 per hour with a maximum of $10 per session.

All qualifying Jefferson Energy members will receive the first two hours at no charge.

It’s part of a program called Green Augusta that includes the city transitioning 20 percent of its non-emergency vehicles to alternative-fuel cars.

Jefferson Energy said the new charging station is just one of the ones it’s adding across the region in an effort to promote clean energy.

The co-op already has one installed at Sweetwater Park in Thomson.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. called the city’s partnership with Jefferson to offer charging stations “a testament to our continued commitment to having a cleaner environment for our residents.”

Green Augusta is being touted as a catalyst for incorporating alternative fuel and overall sustainability efforts.

“Augusta operates the largest municipal fleet within a 200-mile radius, and we are using this initiative to reduce the City’s carbon footprint on our environment and increase operational efficiency for years to come,” said City Administrator Odie Donald II.

